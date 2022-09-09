One beautiful woman didn’t allow any challenges to stop her from obtaining her master’s degree in social science

The young lady bagged her qualification from the University of Pretoria, and in a LinkedIn post, she thanked everyone who showed her support on the difficult road

Nthabiseng Tjebane’s hard work inspired many who keenly wished her well for the achievement

One young babe is on cloud nine after bagging her third academic qualification from the University of Pretoria.

Nthabiseng Tjebane is stoked about being a master's graduate. Image: Nthabiseng Tjebane/LinkedIn.

Nthabiseng Tjebane obtained a Master of Social Science, posting pics from her graduation day on LinkedIn, looking incredibly snatched.

The good sis noted that while the journey was certainly not easy, she is happy about crossing the finish line:

“On 8 September 2022, I once again graduated from the University of Pretoria. I overcame the hurdles so that this day could be born.

“Now that I’ve completed my master’s degree, I’m thrilled that it has happened. I can’t wait to be part of all the bigger celebrations that will follow because of this achievement. May God keep raising me from glory to glory.

Nthabiseng then thanked everyone who was part of her journey:

“A special feeling of gratitude for my mother, for her words of encouragement, endless sacrifices, and push for tenacity. A million thanks to my family, friends, professors, mentors and teammates, for offering me words of encouragement and a helping hand.

“All of this propelled me. I will hold each and every one of you, the memories we share and the support you’ve given me, close and dear to my heart. What a delightful ending at my Alma Mater. To new beginnings.”

Many peeps were inspired by the pretty lady’s win, leaving her lovely words of encouragement in the comment section:

Boipelo Mabe said:

“Congratulations, beautiful! May your journey continue to be filled with much success.”

Keamogetswe Kasuba added:

“Congratulations, dear. Very inspiring. You did it. Glory be to God.”

Pearson Sibanda reacted:

“Congratulations on your wonderful achievement, Nthabiseng. Well done.”

