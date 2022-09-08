One perseverant woman is grinding hard to leave her mark on the world and slays with her own clothing enterprise

Thendokae Nkuna sadly did not have the finances to complete her studies and decided to go into business instead

The boss babe now employs nine people with her venture and has dreams of opening a big factory

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

One determined lady didn’t allow her circumstances to get the better of her and is now slaying with a whole clothing business.

Thendokae Nkuna employs nine people with her biz. Image: Thendokae Nkuna/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Thendokae Nkuna, unfortunately, did not have the funds to complete her studies and instead decided to become successful through entrepreneurship.

The good sis creates jobs for nine people and has huge dreams to start her own factory that supplies school clothes and branding services. What a wow!

Thendokae and her legit hard hustle were honoured by Briefly News on Facebook, with a sweet post commending the work the strong woman does.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Many people felt inspired by the boss babe and left sweet messages in the comment section, exclaiming how proud they were of the amazing lady.

Let’s take a peek at some of the most engaging comments from online netizens:

Progress Chimondo Tau thinks that going back to school would not be inherently beneficial, since the lovely hun is already establishing herself through her skill:

“The only mistake she can make is to pursue her studies again, unless it's for self-actualisation and fulfilment.”

Msholozi Sâñdîlèh Mfethu is impressed:

“Good work, siyahamba nawe.”

Trevor Mashabas is wowed:

“That's our first Lady.”

Khutso Ignitious added:

“Big ups to you.”

The rate of unemployment is at 33.9% in South Africa, BusinessTech wrote, and the fact that Thendokae is creating jobs is absolutely amazing.

Motivated HR graduate sells kotas to make ends meet, has message for youth: “No one is coming to rescue you”

In another inspiring story about female success by Briefly News, a stunning South African woman who recently graduated with a degree in Human Resource Management has started a kota business to survive.

Faith Maringa, a Limpopo resident, says that although she is looking for work that aligns with her studies, selling kotas helps her make ends meet. The babe believes that young people should look for their own opportunities and be creative in their pursuit of employment.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News