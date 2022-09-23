A talented female carpenter from Pimville, Soweto, is slaying with her business where she builds Wendy houses

Zandile Khumalo used her small internship stipend to start her company and now employs 13 people

The 26-year-old has big plans with her business called Libolethu Wendy's and hopes to grow her enterprise and create jobs for more people

A young carpenter from Pimville, Soweto, who builds gorgeous Wendy houses from scratch, is grinding hard with her business called Libolethu Wendy's.

Zandile Khumalo is thriving as a carpenter. Image: Zandile Khumalo/Supplied.

Zandile Khumalo already employs 13 people with her enterprise and hopes to expand her company and possibly even operate overseas in future.

Briefly News previously wrote about the lovely lady using her small internship stipend to start her entrepreneurship journey.

Now, chatting to Briefly News, Zandile opens up about her passion for woodwork and notes that while she was initially interested in building cupboards and similar products, she is set on making her Wendy house business a success:

“I started my business earlier this year and operate nationwide and in some neighbouring countries.

“I received training through volunteering at a company called Codza Log Homes. I started there and learned to master everything when it comes to Wendy houses and log cabins. I then got promoted to be their brand ambassador, which I still am today.”

The 26-year-old and her team build beautiful Wendy houses, log cabins and guard rooms, with Zandile finding joy in the little things in her job:

“I love the painting part, even though it's very tiring, but I get to paint most structures, which is one of my favourite things.

“I have a good team, and we work well together; if one person is busy with the panels, the other is doing the foundation, and so on. I am the only woman in my business for now, but I am looking to employ ladies in future.”

Let's have a look at some of her work as posted on the Kasi Economy page on Twitter:

Zandile, who supports her family with her business, hopes to increase her organisation’s success and employ more people.

She advises women looking to work as carpenters to believe in themselves and give their work their all:

“As much as it's a male-dominated industry, if they've got an interest or passion for the sector, they should do it.

"It's fun once you get used to it. Nothing can stop them from being carpenters; if men can do it, so can women.”

