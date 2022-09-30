One loving mom who resides in the Eastern Cape is doing the most to support her son and washes laundry to make money

Nikita Mentjies has her own business that she runs called Nikie’s Laundry and collects clothing, blankets and other items from her customers in a trolley

The hard-working momma hopes to grow her laundry enterprise and create a great life for her two-month-old little boy

One single mom residing in a small town called Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape washes laundry to create a good life for herself and her little boy.

Nikita washes laundry to support her son. Image: Nikita MakaLelothando Mentjies (nicky)/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Nikita Mentjies has two businesses, one called Nikie’s Laundry, with the other named Mentjies Corporate Services Pty (Ltd).

Briefly News previously wrote about how inspired Mzansi peeps were by the hard-working mother and her hard hustle.

Now, chatting to Briefly News, Nikita explains that she started her business in August 2022 and received warm support from her community:

“I go around town collecting clothes from people that have laundry. After I’ve washed them, I take them back to their homes.”

Nikita does not have a car and uses a trolley to collect the laundry from her community members.

The 30-year-old notes that she previously worked as a merchandiser for a company in Spar called Maharajah's spices before losing her job.

But instead of feeling sorry for herself, the single mom decided to use her wit and skills to create her own business to feed her son:

“I also sell clothes and started doing so in 2016. But after I gave birth to my son, I realised that the money I earn would not be enough for both of us and needed to come up with another plan to put food on the table.”

Nikita works hard with her laundry service and notes that as a single mom, a big challenge she faces is taking care of her child after a long day of work:

“Babies are so expensive, especially if you are a single mom. The baby needs attention, so the challenge is that when I am busy at the laundry, sometimes I knock off very late, and when I get home, my son needs attention.”

But despite the challenges she faces, the young woman is determined to make a success of her business:

“My dream is to have a big laundry boutique and create jobs in my community. I want to build a home for my son.”

The businesswoman offers single moms some helpful advice:

“Work hard for your kids. People will say bad and good things about you, but don't bother listening to what they say. Carry on doing good work.

“As a businesswoman, believe in yourself. Do what is right for your business and make sure you don't repeat the same mistakes in your business.”

Source: Briefly News