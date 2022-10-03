One hard-working woman is making big moves with her business and runs a highly successful ice cream enterprise called Scoop ‘n Chill

Joan Matsane resigned from her job to start the biz and now sells the most delectable treats for people to enjoy

Commenting on a Facebook post honouring the determined woman and her hustle, people expressed how proud they were of her work.

One determined lady is doing the absolute most with her ice cream business called Scoop ‘n Chill.

Joan Matsane is excited about following her passion and starting her own store. Image: Joan Matsane/Supplied.

Source: Facebook

The lovely woman sells the most delectable sweet treats that are perfect for a warm day or trip to the beach.

Joan Matsane needed to have a lot of courage when starting her enterprise and took a leap of faith, resigning from her previous place of employment to start the biz.

The hard-working sis has been honoured in a Facebook post by Briefly News with the strident businesswoman receiving a well-deserved shout-out, with the post reading:

“A 31-year-old lady quit her job to open her own ice cream shop.”

Joan was then quoted as saying:

“I strongly believe that if you do what you love, the money and success will come as well.”

Sweet congratulatory messages poured in for the go-getter hun from Facebook users.

Let’s have a look at the post and peek at the top reactions:

Mahomed Randeree loves how yummy the ice cream looks:

“Looks delicious. Well done.”

Cassper Thabang expects great things:

“Well done. More blessings ahead, sis. God bless you.”

Tebogo Isco reacted:

“That's nice. Wishing her well.”

Mai Umar sent her well-wishes from afar:

“I congratulate her from Nigeria.”

Source: Briefly News