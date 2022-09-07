One single mother isn’t allowing unemployment to get her down and created her very own business making school lunches

The loving parent has been jobless for two years, noting that her passion for food and kiddies led her to pursue the business

Social media users were inspired by the loving momma making things happen for herself, and commended her efforts to create a great life

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A doting single mom who’s been jobless for two years has decided to make things happen for herself and started her own business after being unemployed for two years.

Nontle started her own business making lunch boxes for kiddies and healthy lunches for moms. Image: Nontle Yandie Mchunu/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Johannesburg resident, Nontle Yandie Mchunu, makes yummy and healthy lunch boxes, delivering the goodies to schools for learners through her company called Snack A Box.

The innovative lady has also ventured into making healthy lunches for moms, noting that her love of cooking led her to undertake the entrepreneurial venture.

In a Facebook post by Briefly News that honoured the hard-working lady, Nontle said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“When I lost my job two years ago, I was left with nothing. I was always passionate about cooking and taking care of kids, so I made it my business.”

The loving momma’s inspiring story and determination to make things happen for herself had social media users inspired.

Many peeps admired the loving parent’s resilience, with others wishing her luck with the business.

Let’s peek at some top comments from netizens:

Denise Johaar said:

“Keep up the good work. God bless.”

Suzanne Bundy reacted:

“Good idea, and I know it's appreciated by the children.”

Lebogang MaTlhako Kortjaas added:

“God bless your work, sis. You are smart.”

Stephen Dennis is inspired:

“Awesome lady, well done.”

Sandra Jaftha wrote:

“All the best.”

Brenda Noah is wowed:

“Wow, you go, girl.”

Mom-of-3 thrives with food business, sells corn dogs in major SA supermarkets, Mzansi wowed by talent

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a loving mother has Mzansi inspired by her awesome cooking talents and head for business.

After teaching herself how to make corn dogs for her daughter’s birthday, Mabel Philisile Akinlabi’s yummy treats were a big hit. The doting parent then started her own company, which produces the convenient treats, with the goodies sold in major supermarkets in South Africa.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News