A loving mother-of-three has Mzansi inspired by her awesome cooking talents and head for business

After teaching herself how to make corn dogs for her daughter’s birthday, Mabel Philisile Akinlabi’s yummy treats were a big hit

The doting parent then started her own company, which produces the convenient treats, with the goodies sold in major supermarkets in South Africa

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A doting mother-of-three has taken her talent for cooking and turned it into a lucrative convenience food business, which operates in Randburg, Gauteng.

Mabel Philisile Akinlabi used her cooking skills to start a thriving business. Image: Kasi Economy/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

After using Google to teach herself how to make corn dogs for her young daughter’s birthday party, Mabel Philisile Akinlabi realised her yummy treats were a big hit.

People loved the skilful lady’s recipe, and she received so many orders that she decided to open her own company in 2020, called Browns Foods.

The supermom’s enterprise specialises in corn dogs, with her products sold in Shoprite, Checkers, Food Lovers Market, Pick n Pay, and Spar.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Corn dogs, which are tasty viennas covered in corn flour and deep-fried, are popular in the United States of America.

However, Mabel has managed to make her business work in Mzansi, with her company creating jobs for 57 people.

Commenting on a post by Briefly News that honoured the innovative lady, online peeps expressed how proud they were of the mom using her skills to create an entire business of her own.

Here are some of the most engaging reactions from netizens:

Hector Siwela said:

“We're inspired.”

Lerato Mokoena reacted:

“Saw her on TV, and I must taste her corn dogs. Can't wait.”

Ma Dube is lost for words:

“Wow.”

Hard-working student sells grilled food to pay for studies, inspires online peeps: “Determination is key”

In another story by Briefly News, one perseverant young woman is determined to make her life a success, no matter how many obstacles she may encounter.

Ramphababa Thifhelimbilu is a hard-working student who grinds for hours selling grilled meat and pap to her community members to make enough money to pay her fees. Social media peeps were wowed by the young lady’s work ethic and commended her for never giving up on her dreams.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News