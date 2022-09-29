A kind mom has made the sweetest video of her 31-year-old daughter receiving a much-needed hug from her

TikTok user, Joy Bastien-Garner then spoke about the importance of being there for your children, regardless of how old they are

Many social media users agreed with her sentiments and noted that one could never be too old to receive love from their momma

One loving momma isn’t afraid to show her kids affection, no matter how old they might be and posted a video as she gave her 31-year-old daughter some snuggles.

Joy Bastien-Garner is a loving parent. Image: Joy Bastien-Garner/TikTok.

The beautiful mom explained that while her second-born daughter had a child of her own, when she needed support and a few hugs, the sweet mother was glad to oblige.

TikTok user, Joy Bastien-Garner, then emphasised the importance of people being there for their children and being willing to support and show them love, even when they’re adults.

In her video, she said:

“This is my second child. She has a daughter of her own. She said she just wanted to come and lay with her momma for a few minutes. No matter how old your children get, take a moment if they come to you and say, ‘I just need a hug’.

Joy then spoke about mental health and the benefits of being there for your children during tough times:

“You never know what they could be going through, so make sure you try to be there for them. Mental health is big in this world, and many people don’t pay it that much attention. So, make sure you know what’s going on with your kids.”

Many people agreed with her sentiments about parents offering their children support and affection. Let’s take a peek at the video and some online reactions:

Nasiaaa said:

“We all need our mama.”

Mizani71 added:

“31? You don’t look old enough to have a 31-year-old, and she looks like she’s 10 or 12 lying there! Blessings! Continue to be there!”

Pamelawade0715 reacted:

“Yes, a real queen.”

