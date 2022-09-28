One supermom is absolutely delighted about obtaining her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of the Western Cape (UWC)

The young lady had to balance being a momma to a small baby while studying, and took to TikTok to encourage mothers who are in the same position, with Sia’s hit track Unstoppable playing in the background

lizekamabope7 managed to motivate many young mommies who were inspired by her journey

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young mother is delighted about graduating as a lawyer from the University of the Western Cape (UWC) after she juggled being a parent with her studies.

A young lawyer mom is happy to have made it after juggling her studies with her child. Image: lizekamabope7/TikTok.

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, the sis showed how she would take care of her little one while simultaneously grinding hard with her books, with Sia’s Unstoppable playing in the background.

lizekamabope7 clearly wants to create a great life for herself and her child and will not let anything stand in her way.

The end of the video showed snaps from her graduation day with her little one and a pic of her hard-earned degree. How heartwarming!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The caption of the momma’s post was also aimed at motivating young women who are in similar positions and read:

“Just a reminder that there’s nothing a woman can’t do.”

Let’s take a peek at the inspiring video the powerhouse woman shared:

Her TikTok clip garnered a lot of attention online, especially from young ladies who are new and expectant mothers:

Nontokozo Khumalo said:

“I’ve got an assignment due on the 15th, and right now, I’m on my bed with pains as I am nine months pregnant. This just gave me the motivation I needed.”

Nobuhle_Yam added:

“Nothing is as hard as being a mom and a student. I don’t know how many breakdowns I’d have before doing my research.”

Mbalenhle reacted:

“This will be me in the next two months as I’ll be writing my final exams. Thanks for showing me that it’s possible. Congratulations.”

Women’s Month SA: Mom of 3 boys bags PhD from UCT, reflects on balancing job as media academic with motherhood

In another story about female academic success, Briefly News wrote about Sisanda Nkoala, a mother of three little boys who recently obtained her PhD in Rhetoric Studies from the University of Cape Town. The 36-year-old juggled motherhood with her job as a lecturer at CPUT and now motivates other young ladies who want to be academics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News