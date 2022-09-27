One beautiful woman isn’t allowing anyone to pressure her into having kids and took to TikTok to show just how ‘unready’ she is to be a momma

In the funny clip, debyoscar is seen holding a baby doll, looking very uncomfortable as though she has no what to do with the ‘child’

In the caption of the viral video, the babe noted that while all her friends may be mothers, she does not envy them at all

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One gorgeous woman has taken to the socials to make a video to show that she’s in absolutely no hurry to have kids.

debyoscar showed that she is in no hurry to have kiddies. Image: debyoscar/TikTok.

Source: UGC

In the viral clip, TikTok user, debyoscar, held a baby doll weirdly to prove just how unprepared she is for motherhood, looking at the ‘child’ as though she has no idea what to do with it.

Parenthood, and the decision to have kids, is a very personal one, and while this beaut’s video was made in jest, no woman or man should be pressured to have babies because of societal norms.

The lovely lady captioned her clip:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“When you’re the only childless one in your friend group, but you don’t envy them at all.”

Debyoscar then pretended to hand the ‘baby’ over to its momma and looked very relieved as she did so, LOL.

The stunner’s post had many peeps laughing out loud, with others noting that they thought the baby doll was a real child because of how realistic it looked.

Take a peek at the video and some comments from social media users:

Tiffanii Renee said:

“The way you're holding the baby is me.”

Summer added:

“Is that a real baby?”

Rosy beauty secrets reacted:

“And you have me, 27, unmarried, and no kids. People in my community are insulting me. I’m still a student, though.”

Viral video of young lady showing progress made on house she started building at 23 leaves peeps amazed

In another story by Briefly News, a pretty, determined lady is making big moves with her life despite her young age. Taking to TikTok, the lovely hun showed the progress on a home she’s building. At 23, the sis bought a stand, with the place already near completion. Her progress impressed many.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News