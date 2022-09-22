A guy poured his heart out to a woman in a heart-warming post that quickly turned cringe when she responded

The man got hit with “thank you, bro” after letting the lady know that his life wouldn’t be the same without her

Some hoped the two are siblings, while others hung their heads in shame for the poor man who made the post

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nothing worse than falling in love with your best friend when the feels are not reciprocated. One guy got himself jailed in the friend zone after penning a heart-warming birthday message to a lady.

Twitter user @Twin02 got friend zoned hard after pouring his heart out... while, at least, that is what many believe. Image: Twitter user @Twin02

Source: Twitter

When a woman responds to you with a pail and cold message after you put your heart out, believe it. Just like this man, those messages mean you are in the friend zone and do not have a ticket out of it… ever!

Twitter user @Twin02__ shared a sweet birthday post to a special lady in his life. Pouring his heart out, our guy let her know that she means everything to him and that he doesn’t know what his life would be without her.

Cute, right?! That is until she hit him with a “Thank you, bro ♥”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media users cringe for the poor guy after seeing her response

Giving the situation the benefit of a doubt, some feel maybe these two are siblings, and our guy is just an overly emotional brother. However, most were of the belief that he has feelings for the woman in the post and got friend zoned, hard!

Take a look at some of the supportive yet cringe, comments:

@_WiseySA said:

“We shall avenge you brother ”

@MRSEANNGUBANE said:

“I’d remove my thumbs so as to never type again ”

@wizzysplaker said:

“After this long paragraph she hits him with thank you, bro some women are wicked sha.”

@Pule_EM said:

@peekay_mab said:

“Longest friend zone sentence”: Man and woman celebrate 17 years of friendship, Mzansi asks if it’s platonic

In related news, Briefly News reported that for most people, friendships mean the world to them, but many lose contact with those they built tight bonds with because life gets too hectic. But one man has proudly shared with the Twitterverse that he is still friends with a special lady for over an incredible 17 years.

The man who goes by the Twitter handle, @NeroExp, shared pics of him and his friend, captioning the post:

"17 years of friendship and still going strong."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News