A proud young man has announced to the world that him and his friend are celebrating 17 years of friendship

However, since his friend is a stunning lady, many Saffas feel they should pursue a relationship and some even ask personal questions

But the man stands by his platonic friendship and strongly believes women and men can be friends

For most people, friendships mean the world to them but many lose contact with those they built tight bonds with because life gets too hectic. But one man has proudly shared with the Twitterverse that he is still friends with a special lady for over an incredible 17 years.

A friendship that stood the test of time gets questioned on social media. Image: @NeroExp/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The man who goes by the Twitter handle, @NeroExp, shared pics of him and his friend, captioning the post:

"17 years of friendship and still going strong."

The response from his followers and others who have come across his post is massive with over 6 000 likes and close to 200 retweets. However, most Saffas feel that the man should pursue a relationship with his friend and some even joke that he is in the friendzone.

However, some rational comments believe that men and women can be friends and are supportive of their platonic bond.

@yrn_bryaan:

"So y’all are not dating? But ningafanela, if you were to try and it would be a good relationship because I believe y’all know each other more than anyone, just seal it bro."

@SiyabongaYNWA:

"I think if that were true, they would have explored it but vele not all roads must lead to dating hey, friendship is a pretty cool thing."

@Kokzakmc96:

"You mean friends with benefits or friendship?"

@SihleMaseko16:

"That’s the longest friendzone sentence I’ve ever seen - dude been locked up longer than Mandela."

@Refilwe_ZA:

"I'm doing 14 years this year and still going with my male bestie. The best!"

