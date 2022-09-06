One go-getter young lady is wowing social media users with a video illustrating the amazing advancement she’s made on a house she started building at a young age

At 23, TikTok user, realize65 bought a stand for a home, with the building of the house progressing very nicely

Social media users expressed how proud and shocked they were that someone so young could already be building their own place

A pretty young lady is stunning online peeps, showcasing in an online clip how wonderfully the building of her home is developing.

The young babe is making big moves, building a whole house in her twenties. Image: realize65/TikTok.

TikTok user realize65 noted that at the age of 23, she bought a stand, with the construction on the house progressing very nicely.

The video has since gone viral online, with several peeps eagerly wishing the young hun well for the big achievement.

Other TikTok users could not believe that someone so young could already build an entire house.

Let’s take a look at what some folks had to say about realize65’s win:

@gogo Makgantsha di Thaba also had some cool achievements:

“Bought mine at 22 and my first car at 24.”

Mr Hale believes she’ll have more freedom:

“Well done, at least you'll come back home at 3am, and no one will ask you where you have been.”

user1285158306197 reacted:

“Bought my first car at 26, my first stand at 27 and my second stand at 29. Thank God.”

Ngwenya is impressed:

“Congrats. This is beautiful.”

Blessed Entlee is expecting great things:

“Congratulations, dear. It’s just the beginning of great things.”

kaybee_190 is wowed:

“Congratulations. This is what we want with this generation.”

