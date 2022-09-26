One hard-working woman is incredibly proud of her phenomenal weight loss and showed off her transformed physique online

Twitter user, @Hlengz_ explained that she almost hit her target and will continue grinding until she’s reached her body goal

The young hun has already lost a whopping 35kg in only nine months and looked happier than ever in the ‘after’ pic

One young woman is looking as confident as ever after losing a lot of weight and showed off her healthy bod on social media.

The babe is happy with the amount of weight she has lost thus far.

Source: Twitter

The lovely lady noted that she dropped a whole 35kgs in only nine months, going from 112 to 77kgs. What a fantastic achievement!

Twitter user, @Hlengz_ posted before and after snaps online and looked incredibly confident in the post weight loss pic, looking healthier and confident.

The good sis noted that she still had more weight to lose before she reached her body goal but was excited about her progress.

@Hlengz_ captioned her snap:

“Just another reminder that I'm almost done constructing my summer body. 112kg vs 77kg. I'm the happiest girl.”

Her hard work and determination were commended by tweeps, with some folks noting that she looked beautiful either way.

Let’s take a peek at her post and some comments from social media users:

@dbn_gk said:

“Both ladies are beautiful. either way, you are so bubbly and playful with yourself!”

@Kaminari_Anicaa added:

“You have inspired me.”

@RandyMoche reacted:

“Forever an inspiration. I can’t get over this transformation, chomi. I am so happy for you, my love.”

@5Fankis wrote:

“Congratulations to you. Losing weight is no easy feat.”

Source: Briefly News