Successful music producer DJ Maphorisa often receives a lot of hate online and from his industry peers

It is safe to say that he is probably one of the most hated men online, but he is never bothered

Mzansi reacted to the video with sound advice to Phori that he should never let naysayers get under his skin

DJ Maphorisa always has a few clap backs up his sleeves when haters spew bile on him. The musician recently revealed how he deals with the constant hate on social media.

DJ Maphorisa masters art of letting haters be

South African hit Amapiano music producer DJ Maphorisa does not have a problem with telling haters where to get off. As someone who often trends for all of the wrong things, he often receives a lot of hate online and from his music industry counterparts.

Phori always has a clapback or two up his sleeve, ready to unleash it on people who hate his expensive fashion taste or who accuse him of exploiting other musicians.

@kreativeKornerr posted the video with the caption:

"A convo that just had to happen, shoutout to the Big Lawd Madumane."

Phori said it is life and that people will hate on you whether you do good or bad.

What Mzansi has to say about Phori's revelation

This is how netizens reacted to DJ Maphorisa's latest views on handling hate in the industry.

@GeorgieBeani said:

"It's annoying coz why's he so likeable 😅😂🤣 but he's a villain."

@Phoenix__Kai stated:

"This interviewer is poor at her job. It's not too late to apply at a University."

@serezi_ mentioned:

"Bro probably got a good personality; most people are just used to him crashing out."

@Teddy_scripter said:

"The brother can smoke, huh!?!"

@mfikzo1 stated:

"He's the coolest guy."

DJ Maphorisa spins gusheshe in public space

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa recently spinned a Gusheshe on a public road.

Fans shared mixed feelings, with some criticizing the hitmaker for unsafe driving while others defended him, saying it is a common practice.

