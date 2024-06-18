DJ Maphorisa faces new accusations of exploitation after Tyler ICU released his latest banger, Manzi Nte

One of the artists featured in the song, Al Xapo, claimed that he did not contribute to the song musically

This would not be the first time DJ Maphorisa has been accused of exploiting young Amapiano artists

DJ Maphorisa's name got tainted once more. The Amapiano heavyweight has been accused numerous times of exploiting young, up-and-coming Amapiano stars.

DJ Maphorisa is accused of exploiting Tyler ICU after the release of 'Manzi Nte'.

Source: Instagram

Did DJ Maphorisa exploit Tyler ICU?

Tyler ICU recently released his new hit song, Manzi Nte, featuring DJ Maphorisa. A few days after the song was released, DJ Maphorisa got dragged for allegedly exploiting Tyler ICU.

One of the artists featured in the song, Al Xapo, was a guest on Spreading Humours, a YouTube music show under MacG's Podcast And Chill network.

One of the hosts, Seemah, asked Al Xapo why so many people were featured on the song, and he simply said that they were all in the studio. In the song, Tyler ICU worked with DJ Maphorisa, and it features Masterpiece YVK, Ceeka RSA, Al Xapo, Silas Africa, and M.J.

What did DJ Maphorisa contribute to Manzi Nte?

Al Xapo further claimed that DJ Maphorisa did not contribute musically to the song. His name is only credited because he created the Manzi Nte Dance Challenge.

The video was shared on X (Twitter) by @ChrisExcel102, who said:

"Phori is milking Tyler ICU hard. He’s featured because he danced."

MacG accuses DJ Maphorisa of exploiting stars

DJ Maphorisa has been accused of exploiting young Amapiano artists multiple times. MacG once said he is a vampire who feeds off the youth.

This comes after Maphorisa's sentiments when he said:

“When you record your music on my computer, my studio, with my electricity. That song is mine, it belongs to me. You people do not know anything. I am the one who buys the food, the one who buys water and everything else. So, what do you own? Why must you own things you didn't come with?"

Maphorisa claps back at trolls

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa clapped back at his haters after they dragged him for filth for demanding music rights from artists.

After getting called out for his sentiments on owning artists' music rights for recording in his studio, Phori said he still holds the rights nonetheless.

