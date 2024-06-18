Thuli Phongolo Impresses With Her Fire Set, Video Playing Maphorisa’s Song Trends: “She’s Improving”
- DJ Thuli Phongolo recently trended with her set at a club called D48 in Midrand, Johannesburg
- The former Generations actress wowed the crowd with her DJing set and had them on their feet
- Thuli Phongolo had everyone doing the Manzi Nte dance challenge, and many noted her support for DJ Maphorisa's song
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Thuli Phongolo is getting better and better behind the decks. The media personality trended after her recent fire set at a club.
Thuli P improves behind the decks
The DJ and media personality Thuli Phongolo was the talk of the town following her recent gig. Thuli was playing at a club called D48 Bar & Grill in Midrand, Johannesburg.
In the video shared by @MusaKhawula, the former Generations actress had everyone on their feet doing the Manzi Nte dance challenge.
Mzansi reacts to Thuli's video
Mzansi swooned at the sight of Thuli playing her rumoured boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa's song with Tyler ICU's Manzi Nte.
Others had some salty things to say about Thuli's dancing, and some suggested that she get dance lessons from Phori.
Just recently, the two trended after a short clip of them vibing made rounds online.
@Jessica_Rarah said:
"If you want to get giga and clients: 1. Must be light skinned. 2. Get a bbl."
@NdlovuVincentia added:
"Good for her."
@Mbalie707 joked:
"Phori must be giving her some lessons."
@thabang4real2 noted:
"I see she is showing her man's love."
@SDlemsboi added:
"Maphorisa is happy to see this video."
@JIgbril joked:
"After Maphorisa has made a simple dance, everyone's bodies are now stiff.:
DJ Maphorisa under fire for allegedly exploiting Tyler ICU
In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa was hit with new accusations of exploitation by netizens after Tyler ICU released his latest banger, Manzi Nte.
Al Xapo, one of the artists featured in the song, claimed that he did not contribute to the song musically. He implied that DJ Maphorisa's name was credited because he created the dance.
This would not be the first time DJ Maphorisa has been accused of exploiting young Amapiano artists.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za