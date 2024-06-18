DJ Thuli Phongolo recently trended with her set at a club called D48 in Midrand, Johannesburg

The former Generations actress wowed the crowd with her DJing set and had them on their feet

Thuli Phongolo had everyone doing the Manzi Nte dance challenge, and many noted her support for DJ Maphorisa's song

Thuli Phongolo is getting better and better behind the decks. The media personality trended after her recent fire set at a club.

Thuli Phongolo had everyone on their feet during her recent gig. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli P improves behind the decks

The DJ and media personality Thuli Phongolo was the talk of the town following her recent gig. Thuli was playing at a club called D48 Bar & Grill in Midrand, Johannesburg.

In the video shared by @MusaKhawula, the former Generations actress had everyone on their feet doing the Manzi Nte dance challenge.

Mzansi reacts to Thuli's video

Mzansi swooned at the sight of Thuli playing her rumoured boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa's song with Tyler ICU's Manzi Nte.

Others had some salty things to say about Thuli's dancing, and some suggested that she get dance lessons from Phori.

Just recently, the two trended after a short clip of them vibing made rounds online.

@Jessica_Rarah said:

"If you want to get giga and clients: 1. Must be light skinned. 2. Get a bbl."

@NdlovuVincentia added:

"Good for her."

@Mbalie707 joked:

"Phori must be giving her some lessons."

@thabang4real2 noted:

"I see she is showing her man's love."

@SDlemsboi added:

"Maphorisa is happy to see this video."

@JIgbril joked:

"After Maphorisa has made a simple dance, everyone's bodies are now stiff.:

DJ Maphorisa under fire for allegedly exploiting Tyler ICU

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa was hit with new accusations of exploitation by netizens after Tyler ICU released his latest banger, Manzi Nte.

Al Xapo, one of the artists featured in the song, claimed that he did not contribute to the song musically. He implied that DJ Maphorisa's name was credited because he created the dance.

This would not be the first time DJ Maphorisa has been accused of exploiting young Amapiano artists.

Source: Briefly News