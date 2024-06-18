Amapiano DJ and producer Maphorisa recently hung out with his alleged girlfriend, Thuli P

A video showing the Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo sitting together on a couch was shared on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section sharing their reactions regarding the video

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo hang out together. Image: @djmaphorisa, @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's favourite on-again-off-again couple, DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo, have been the talk of the town once again online.

Maphorisa hangs out with Thuli P

Once again, Amapiano star Madumoney and his alleged girlfriend, DJ Thuli Phongolo, made headlines on social media after rumours of them having rekindled their relationship.

Recently, the Scorpion Kings member was spotted hanging out with the former Generations: The Legacy actress in a video posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page.

They captioned the video:

"Maphorisa and his alleged girlfriend Thuli Phongolo."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Phori and Thuli P

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens shared their opinion regarding the alleged couple. See some of the comments below:

@TheGeopol wrote:

"Thuli Phongolo seems to be crying for help, there might be elements of GBV between her and Maphorisa."

@LovethL45957 responded:

"She doesn't look happy perhaps she is tired."

@SupaJacks said:

"She looks uncomfortable, but perhaps it's because she doesn't have any make up on and the guys are busy taking pics and videos."

@sheilamanyorio commented:

"She looks miserable."

@Gumm_Zoro responded:

"She looks different without make up Nkare le coloured lako Noordgesig."

@ThembisileQ_ mentioned:

"She looks uncomfortable."

@PapaaMama_Bona wrote:

"Our sister just wants to sleep and rest while the party animal that is Maphorisa wants to party all night!"

@Zee_Two_ replied:

"Surprised they’re still together."Netizens Concerned Over Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo's Video

DJ Maphorisa shows off building project with Oskido

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa was planning something big and gave fans a glimpse of his new project.

The Soweto Baby hitmaker revealed what appears to be a building being constructed and was showered with praise by Oskido, who excited fans over what Porry is up to. Followers flooded the comments, trying to guess what he could be constructing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News