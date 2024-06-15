A TikTok video shows two men who had an uncanny resemblance to two Hollywood actors

In the video, the pair were sitting together, and their looks were unmistakable when compared to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

Many South Africans were thoroughly amused by the video of the two men who looked like the Bad Boyz actors

A TikTok video shows two men who were dubbed lookalikes of a famous pair. In the video, the two looked like the perfect substitutes for Bad Boyz stars.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence lookalikes were in a TikTok video that made Mzansi viewers laugh. Image: TikTok / @willsmithbaiano / Getty Images / Kevin Winter

Source: UGC

Many South Africans were amused by the video of the two friends in Brazil. Netizens commented on the video, completely floored by the doppelgangers.

2 friends look like Bad Boyz characters

In a video by @willsmithbaiano, two friends looked exactly like Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. In the clip, they were sitting together. Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA jokes about Bad Boyz lookalikes

Online users could not stop raving about how similar they looked. South Africans were in the comments, and they could not help but make jokes. Other netizens added their hilarious takes. Read the comments by peeps below:

Tsholo said:

"Bengithi yibo mara ngabona izicathulo. (I thought it was them until I saw the shoes.)"

Phelokazi asked:

"Kwenzekani? (What's happening?)"

curvin_razer15 joked:

"These are Will Smith and martin Lawrence Good Boys."

Dineo Hlatshwayo remarked:

"Will Smith uyaphapha ngathi khona okungahambanga kahle."

CCYN ARROW added:

"Cabanga usujola nomfana ophapha kanje."

uJobe was amused:

"Bengithi iBad Boyz."

ᵏⁱʳˢᵗʸ-ˡᵉᵉ threw shade:

"Will Smith and Martin Lawrence from Temu."

Sksksksk_18 was blown away:

"Bro looks more like Martin Lawrence than Martin Lawrence himself."

RichDaddy007 agreed:

"Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in low budget."

JHB woman tired of DJ Zinhle lookalike comparisons

Briefly News previously reported that a Johannesburg TikTokker, Qhama Mbanjwa is tired of being compared to DJ Zinhle.

The young woman recently posted a TikTok video opening up about how people constantly comment on how she looks like the popular female DJ - but she, however, just cannot see the resemblance.

Qhama even joked that the next person to comment that she looks like Zinhle should send her a R5 000 e-wallet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News