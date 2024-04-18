A woman from Johannesburg, South Africa posted a TikTok video calling out people for comparing to DJ Zinhle

Qhama Mbanjwa said that although she loved the female DJ, she wasn't a fan of being told she looked like her

Qhama said she didn't know what to do about these comments however netizens insisted on referring to her as the DJ's lookalike

Qhama Mbanjwa has been dubbed DJ Zinhle lookalike. Image: @qha.ma, @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

A Johannesburg TikTokker, Qhama Mbanjwa is tired of being compared to DJ Zinhle.

The young woman recently posted a TikTok video opening up about how people constantly comment on how she looks like the popular female DJ - but she, however, just cannot see the resemblance.

"Every other comment is that I look like her and I don't see it. I love her, she's gorgeous, but I don't look like her. If I could pay you guys to stop telling me this I would. Apparently, I even sound like her which is wild," said an amused and defeated Qhama.

Qhama even joked that the next person to comment that she looks like Zinhle should send her a R5 000 e-wallet.

Watch the video below:

SA insists Qhama is DJ Zinhle's doppleganger

Judging by the comments section, Qhama's plea fell on deaf ears, as her online friends insisted on referring to her as the DJ or even her long-lost sister.

One person even insisted that Qhama learn DJ Zinhle's songs so they could book her for a cheaper rate at their events. Hebanna.

Simamkele commented:

"Ngeke sizwe ngawe, ungu Dj Zinhle wena (We won't hear from you, you are DJ Zinhle).

Njabulo Luvuno said:

"Awufunde amaculo akhe khona sizokuqasha cheaper (Learn DJ Zinhle song's there so we can book you for cheaper)."

Nadine Bulelwa replied:

"Abazali abahlambuluke ngeke, ngisho izwi pho (The parents need tp repent, even the voice sounds like hers)."

user7997082901549 said:

"I almost asked where your nose ring is ."

