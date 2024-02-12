DJ Zinhle's fans went crazy when a Big Brother Mzansi contestant, Zintle Mofokeng, was noted for her striking resemblance to the star

DJ Zinhle herself agreed, reposting the comparison photo on her official social media page

Social media users loved the resemblance, with some suggesting Zinhle hire Zintle as a model for her brand

DJ Zinhle had her fans and followers going crazy after reacting to a post about her lookalike in the Big Brother Mzansi show.

DJ Zinhle reacts to having a lookalike

Big Brother Mzansi thought they were seeing double when they saw DJ Zinhle's lookalike in the show. Many feel 25-year-old club hostess Zintle Mofokeng bears a striking resemblance to the Umlilo hitmaker.

A fan with the handle @yisha_seko shared a screenshot from the show and noted that Zee looked like DJ Zinhle. The post's caption read:

"Not Zee looking like DJ Zinhle, please what are the odds"

DJ Zinhle came across the post and seemed to agree with the thought that Zintle is her long-lost twin sister. The award-winning star reposted the picture on her timeline.

Mzansi reacts to DJ Zinhle's post

Social media users loved the star's post. Many admitted that they saw the resemblance between the two since day one. Others are already calling for DJ Zinhle to hire Zintle as one of her models for her Era by DJ Zinhle brand.

@MofokengZintle said:

"Bonke aboZinhle bahle pls."

@Monty_officialM added:

"You actually do look like Zintle here Zintle looking like Zinhle "

@_SiyandaM commented:

"And they are both Capricorns "

@IamSibuh added:

"Bengithi wuwe ke mna mama ka Kairo❤️❤️❤️"

@90_thando wrote:

"Now I can’t unsee. Abo Zinhle babahle nje❤️. Imagine living up to your name ❤️. Our Zee’s."

@4kof_ noted:

"So celebrities google their names, because wow what are the odds"

@Nthabeleng51653 added:

"Dj Zinhle X Zintle Mofokeng."

