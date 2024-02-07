Big Brother, Mzansi contestant Pale, has been trending on social media for her overeating ways

Many viewers of season four of Big Brother Mzansi have had enough of Pale's selfishness when it comes to food

Pale's eating habits sparked a very heat debate among netizens on social media as some think that she is very greedy and should be evicted

Viewers are not happy with 'BB Mzansi' housemate Pale's eating habits. Image: Supplied

The Big Brother Mzansi viewers have a mouthful to say about housemate Pale's constant ways in the house after former BB Mzansi housemate Sammy M was the second person to be evicted from the house on Sunday, 4 February 2024.

Pale trends on X

Housemate Pale has been trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after Neo Sibiya was appointed as the new head of the Big Brother Mzansi house. Recently Pale went viral online after pictures of herself always were posted on social media by viewers.

Not so long ago, a Twitter (X) user @UmiNawe shared four stolen pictures of the housemate with food in her hand and mouth and captioned them:

"Pale my dhiye it is not looking good for you #BBMzansi."

See the post below:

Viewers angry over Pale's selfishness and greed

Shortly after the pictures were shared on X, many viewers of the show who were angry over Pale's selfishness and greed sparked a heated debate in the comment section about Pale's eating habits, and some shared that she should be evicted from the house. See some of the comments below:

@ChantieA5 wrote:

"There is a difference between overeating and greed. This is greed her inability to be fair and mayb ask for more when other have had their fair share is disturbing. Mayb childhood trauma but ai there is no defending this behaviour."

@lindithumbathi said:

"Pale is going to be so self-conscious when she leaves the house. But maybe this is what she needed to be self-aware."

@ZandiliciousM2 shared:

"Yho!! Shame she is going to be so ashamed when she leaves the house and watches the footage. I know I would be mortified because, imagine, the entire Africa is watching! Yhoo, I hope she's emotionally strong."

@yourgirl_chabo responded:

"People need to rest on Pale's matter, she's a big girl and she won't starve herself in biggie's house."

@samba_nelly23 replied:

"Aowa big mama must eat shem."

@karaboo_peggy questioned:

"Are we bullying her though?"

