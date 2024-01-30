Big Brother Mzansi contestant and content creator Neo Sibiya was appointed the new Head of House for this week

Taking to their official Instagram page, Big Brother Mzansi shared that the 21-year-old now has the upper hand

Viewers of the hit reality TV show agreed with the decision to have the fitness coach as the leader

Neo Sibiya was appointed the Head Of House on ‘Big Brother Mzansi’. Image: Mzansi Magic

The new Head Of House on Big Brother Mzansi for this week is Disruptor Neo.

Neo is head of house

Taking to the official Instagram page, Big Brother Mzansi shared that 21-year-old Neo Sibiya, is the new leader of the house for the week. This gives Neo the upper hand and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shake things up.

Big Brother Mzansi asked viewers what they think Neo's leadership style will be.

"When not nailing her mosha game, she's in her bag! Disruptor Neo is officially the Head of House this week. This gives her an upper hand in making sure to shake the tables. What do you think her leadership style will be?"

Viewers approve of Neo's appointment

Big Brother Mzansi fanatics agreed with the decision to have the fitness coach as the leader for the week.

i_am_rirhandzum:

"Congratulations Neo. Papa Ghost and Yolanda can leave the house this week."

virginiasondashi:

"You just nominated ZEE?!! I don't like you now."

kabelokbnoko:

"I knew that Yolanda, at the rate she was going was going to lose…..she was too jajarakg. Anyways, Congratulations to Neo."

mots_ima

"If Zee doesn't open her eyes, Sinaye is going to embarrass her. Listening to his convo with Ghost and Lerato, saying given the opportunity, he would have chosen Liema. That time, my girl was busy rooting for him to win. Haaaii. I fear."

tumilekhehle326

"I love Lerato Modise big up girl. I'm sad you are up for eviction."

_sihlembatha:

"Head of House and Disruptor? Ohhh we’re about to go for a ride."

Bravo B gets given a second chance by viewers

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Big Brother Mzansi season four housemate Bravo B trended on social media recently.

Netizens have forgiven Bravo B following his disqualification from the Big Brother Mzansi house.

The star was removed from the house after he made some rude remarks about Liema.

