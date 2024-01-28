TV personality Lawrence Maleka responded to people's thoughts about his recent work on Big Brother Mzansi season 4

The presenter is on the show as the voice of Big Brother, known for being a big booming voice for the competitors

One person shared their opinion about Lawrence Maleka's Big Brother voice, and he had a response

A new season of Big Brother Mzansi is underway in South Africa. Lawrence Maleka is a part of the show as the voice of Big Brother.

Lawrence Maleka is the Big Brother voice of BBMzansi 4, and he got backlash over how he sounds. Image: @sirlawrencemaleka

The show featuring housemates has gotten a lot of attention on social media, and one viewer thought to let Lawrence Maleka know they didn't enjoy his Big Brother performance. Many people were fascinated as they saw Lawrence Maleka's response.

Lawrence Maleka criticised as voice of Big Brother

A Twitter user wrote that they do not enjoy Lawrence as the voice of Big Brother. They complained that they should not call him Big Brother with the voice because he sounds young.

Lawrence Maleka responds to BBMzansi criticism

In response, Lawrence admitted he was doing something new as the Big Brother voice. He asked them to be as kind and patient the way they would want others to be if they were trying something for the first time.

Read the post:

Online users come to Lawrence's Defense

Many thought the TV host gave a mature response. People applauded Lawrence for being gracious when he replied to the online user.

@MmatlouLebogang said:

"You're so kind."

@NyamuKay commented:

"Oh your response, Lawrence! Bless your heart."

@Tlale_2 added:

"Best answer ever. He will get the hang of it and he is already improving. I wonder what the ones complaing would do if they were to know there was once a lady."

Others thought the voice could still be deeper:

@BlazingLEGOs wrote:

"With all the technologies in this world you guys can’t even deepen than voice?"

@Simphiweyinkos_ agreed:

"I hear you, but, can’t BBNaija borrow us their Biggy. This one is not make sure."

SA slams Bravo B and Makhekhe on BBMzansi

Briefly News previously reported that Big Brother Mzansi season four housemate Bravo B found himself in trouble recently following the drama that took place. This is after the star introduced Maskandi to the BB Mzansi house.

The drama unfolded recently on social media after BB Mzansi's housemates Bravo B and Makhekhe made rude remarks about Liema.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning when housemates were intoxicated.

