DJ Thuli Phongolo was scheduled to play at the Big Brother Mzansi house party on Saturday night but fans were not impressed

They were not happy with the quality of her performance and took to social media to vent about her

One of the most common complaints was how she transitioned between songs with some saying she missed the cue

The drama and action on the set of Big Brother Mzansi are getting intense and fans are expecting nothing less than the best.

However, fans were left disappointed after DJ Thuli Phongolo played her set at Saturday night's Big Brother Mzansi party.

Thuli P failed to impress fans with her set on Saturday night. Photo credit: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Fans accused her of performing poorly with many of them questioning her DJ skills and posting their opinions of her set online.

Here is what social media users had to say about her set on Saturday night

@iamyellow_Neo:

"Thuli P will play the whole song shem #BBMzansi ."

@Kariterian501:

"I’m a DJ but I don’t condone what Thuli P is doing, transition is very important, we don’t play a song until the end, especially in this kind of show."

@Vincie_Vin:

"As an artist, if Thuli P has your song in her mix, she should pay you royalties cause the whole song will play ey #BBMzansi #BBMzanzi."

