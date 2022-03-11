Khanyi Mbau has been topping Twitter trending lists since the premiere of the Showmax telenovela, The Wife

The star, who plays Zandile, has left many viewers short for words following her steamy scenes with Mondli

Following the last scene, Khanyi has taken to Instagram to show love and appreciation to her man Kudzai for his support

Khanyi Mbau and Mondli Makhoba have been trending following their spicy scene on the popular telenovela The Wife. The steamy episode left many viewers impressed with the show.

'The Wife' star Khanyi Mbau has applauded her man Kudzai for letting her follow her dreams.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi flooded the internet with clips of the scene as they shared mixed reactions about how far actors can go to perfect a scene.

It was during the Twitter debate that other peeps mentioned both Khanyi and Mondli's real-life partners. Many were wondering how they were feeling seeing their significant others do that on TV.

Mbau has however taken to Instagram with an appreciation post for her man. The Red Room actress posted a cosy snap with Kudzai and showered him with praises for allowing her to follow her dreams. She wrote:

"Your level of support baby, the way you let me chase my dreams and want to see become the best in all I do is incredible and honestly the wind beneath my wind.

"My silent cheerleader and fighter, my family, my guide. How you do it? Truly beats me. My love, my hubby... my heart... thank you for remaining constant."

Not entertaining bad vibes, Khanyi muted the comments to the post.

