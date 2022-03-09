Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene, her partner Lebo Makhene and Sello Maake kaNcube and his current wife Pearl Mbewe had an intimate dinner recently

Posting a snap of the four of them, Letoya took to her timeline to share Sello and Pearl's love story which inspired many people

The actress revealed that the former The Queen actor and his wife met at her and Lebo's engagement party and they've become inseparable ever since

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene has taken to social media to share how veteran actor, Sello Maake kaNcube met his current wife.

Letoya Makhene revealed how Sello Maake kaNcube met his new wife, Pearl Mbewe. Image: @sellomkn, @letoyamkhenep

Source: Instagram

The actress revealed to her followers that the couple met at her and Lebo Makhene's engagement party. The four of them recently got together to celebrate love during an intimate dinner.

Taking to Instagram, Letoya posted a snap of her and her boo and Sello Maake kaNcube and his wife toasting to love. She captioned her post:

"Dinner with the Maake kaNcubes. Theirs is a story that warms my heart. They met at mine and @lebomakhenep ‘s engagement party and they’ve been inseparable ever since."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users took to the stunner's comment section to share how both the thespians' love story inspire them:

liliyano_flower said:

"My favourite people on one pic."

dineo4085 commented:

"You inspire me soooo much and make me believe in love."

Sello Maake kaNcube and Pearl Mbewe tie the knot in Ethiopia

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former The Queen actor Sello Maake kaNcube has officially tied the knot. The thespian has been head-over-heels in love with his partner Pearl and decided to put a ring on it in August last year. The couple sprinted to the altar just shortly after.

In August, News24 reported that the thespian got down on one knee and asked his longtime partner for her hand in marriage. ZAlebs reports that the actor was dropping hints about getting married all over social media just a day before he and Pearl made it official.

His hint was so cryptic that a few followers even thought he was announcing a move out of the country. Once peeps caught on, they hurried to the comment section to wish the newlyweds well.

Source: Briefly News