Sound the wedding bells because Sello Maake kaNcube has officially married his partner, Pearl Mbewe

The couple got engaged a few months ago and wasted no time making their way down the aisle to say "I do"

A day ago the doting groom shared some passport snaps on his social media and informed followers that he and wifey were taking a trip

Former The Queen actor Sello Maake kaNcube has officially tied the knot. The thespian has been head-over-heels in love with his partner Pearl and decided to put a ring on it in August this year. The couple sprinted to the altar just shortly after.

Sello Maake kaNcube has made Pearl his Mrs shortly after proposing. Image: @sellomkn

Source: Instagram

In August, News24 reported that the thespian got down on one knee and asked his longtime partner for her hand in marriage.

ZAlebs reports that the actor was dropping hints about getting married all over social media just a day before he and Pearl made it official. His hint was so cryptic that a few followers even thought he was announcing a move out of the country.

Sello took to Instagram to share a few snaps headed with two passports and boarding passes. His caption read:

"Goodbye South Africa! Small short left... ❤️♥️ @pearlmphombewe we seal deals together but this time we sealed ourselves to one another! May God bless this union! This love feels so right and we doing this against all ODDS!"

Once peeps caught on, they hurried to the comment section to wish the newlyweds well.

@azania_ wrote:

"Finding someone to love is such a wonderful blessing and gift. ❤️❤️❤️"

@pmafani added:

"Congratulations… love is beautiful ❤️"

@bah_bassie commented:

"May God bless your union ❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Briefly.co.za