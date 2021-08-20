Love Lives Here: Sello Maake Kancube Gushes Over Bae Despite Age Gap

At 61, veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube has found true love once again and he couldn't be happier

The media personality took to social media to post a picture and gush about his bae who is over 20 years younger than he is

South African social media users showed love to the union and wished the happy couple all the best for the future

Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube is on cloud nine with the love of his life Pearl Mbewu. The 22 year age gap seems to do little to deter the pair from living out some serious relationship goals.

Sello Maake kaNcube is head over heels in love. Image: @sellmkn

Source: Instagram

Sello recently took to social media to post a cute picture with his love and it instantly went viral. The pair were seen smiling and loving absolutely content with life

Taking to social media, he posted:

“Most comfortable soul to rest my soul onto, She is not perfect but she is perfect for me…”

The post received over 20 000 likes as social media users showed their approval. Many took to the comments section to give their positive feedback and to comment on how beautiful Ms Mbewu is.

@beevatar said:

“It's the last sentence for me. God bless your union.”

@queen2kay12 said:

“Who wouldn’t fall for this handsome, kindhearted soul? You two look mature and you’re compatible beyond certain sociebenchmarks! Congratulations for finding each other.”

