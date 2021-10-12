Thuli Phongolo made some notable extra cash while DJ this past weekend that left peeps jaws on the floor

Taking to social media with a clip of her raking in the green, Thuli showed a man dishing her R200s that racked up to over R18k

The people of Mznasi were not buying it and took to social media to express their feelings about the situation

Stunning Mzansi actress ad DJ, Thuli Phongolo bagged over R18k at a recent gig, just in tips! What a wow, some do not even earn this in a whole month.

Actress Thuli Phongolo, who played Namhla Diale in 'Generations:The Legacy' is living proof that you can make it as a DJ. Image: @thuliphongolo

Taking to social media to share the green she had just raked in, Thuli made it known that she managed to scoop a whopping R18k just in tips. This is not something you see every day, is it?

Thuli shared a clip of a man walking up to the booth and dishing out R200s like it was nobody’s business. Yuuuus, serve it!

“Lalelani La!!! I made 18k from tips tonight,” she wrote on the video.

Social media user @khawula_musa shared the clip on social media:

Seeing what went done, peeps took to the comment section to express their feels. Oh but if only someone could do this for us, Christmas would come early. However, a few peeps felt it was a little too lit to be true.

@Mk47_ did not believe it for a minute:

“Feel like it was planned.”

@ThandiweWhite si feeling this baller vibe:

@Noble_Critic had SARS on speed dial lol:

Thuli Phongolo believes that now is the time for women to rise

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo is a strong and independent woman who is an advocate for others standing on their own two feet. Thuli wants to see women all over the world rise, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media, Thuli expressed her hopes for the women of the world. She is tired of seeing her sisters crumble in weakness; Thuli wants them to be fearless.

Thuli expressed how she just wants “more for women” in every aspect of life. It is time for females to stand tall and own their greatness.

