Thuli Phongolo is ready to see the beautiful women of the world rise and she is here to help make that happen

Taking to social media to share her thoughts, Thuli expressed how all she wants is for women to stand tall and reach their full potential

Fans loved what Thuli had to say and took to the comment section of her post to suggest she use her voice to make this happen

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo is a strong and independent woman who is an advocate for others standing on their own two feet. Thuli wants to see women all over the world rise.

Taking to social media, Thuli expressed her hopes for the women of the world. She is tired of seeing her sisters crumble in weakness; Thuli wants them to be fearless.

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo has made it clear she lives for the power women possess and hopes to uplift women into truly loving themselves. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli expressed how she just wants “more for women” in every aspect of life. It is time for females to stand tall and own their greatness.

Thuli posted:

“Eish, I just want MORE for women. I want them to keep and strengthen their voices. To rise to their potential. To stay true to thy self. To know they’re enough. To challenge the status quo. I think about this A LOT!”

Seeing Thuli’s post, ladies were already empowered. Some feel Thuli should dive deeper into this and use her voice to make this revolution happen.

@ThePublicistSA suggested Thuli form some sort of empowerment programme:

@rele_litlanie made it known that the time for women is now:

@Thabiis21554863 is here for the wisdom Thuli is serving:

Khanyi Mbau and Tim Hogins commit to helping empower SA youth

Khanyi Mbau is on a mission to help the youth of Mzansi to achieve their dreams through education, Briefly News reported.

Joining forces with businessman Tim Hogins, the pair are committed to funding young people’s education and finding them employment or place them in mentorship programmes.

Hogins is the successful CEO of Green Outdoor Gyms. The businessman went from being a security guard to becoming the owner of a multi-million-rand company. Speaking to Briefly News, Hogins explained that the ZA Youth Movement (ZAYM) was created to empower, employ and protect Mzansi youth.

According to him, the initiative was accessible to anyone from 12 to 40 years old regardless of race or gender.

