Once again social media sleuths have proven that no investigation is too big and no celeb couple shall remain unknown on their watch

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa are the latest victims of internet investigators after the celebs shared snaps with the same background

Dating rumours are swirling all around the web and Thuli has broken her silence on the piping hot tea that has peeps invested

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

After Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa shared matching mirror selfies around the same time, the Twitterverse seems to have uncovered their secret romance. Peeps are now saying that the 'P' in Thuli P definitely stands for Phori.

Thuli Phongolo and Maphorisa have sparked romance rumours. Image: @thuliphongolo and @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

It is no secret that tweeps never fail to uncover hidden celeb romances. IOL reports that Boity and now confirmed bae Anton Jeftha were also victims of the Twitter sleuths.

Following two non-coincidental mirror selfies with exactly the same background, Twitter relationship sniffers quickly matched actress Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mzansi ran wild in the Twitter streets to share their opinion on the budding new relationship.

@felix_mothemane commented:

"Gents aren't happy that Phori got their crush, Thuli. My brother, go and make money."

@Life_Under_18 wrote:

"When we say you guys are dating, then YOU GUYS ARE DATING, FINISH!!!"

Thuli has since tried to deny having any romantic links to DJ Maphorisa but the peeps aren't buying it. It's going to take much more to convince the people that they may be wrong this time around.

Thuli Phongolo shares clip of R18k in tips she scooped at recent gig, Peeps left shook

Briefly News reported stunning Mzansi actress ad DJ, Thuli Phongolo, bagged over R18k at a recent gig, just in tips! What a wow, some do not even earn this in a whole month.

Taking to social media to share the green she had just raked in, Thuli made it known that she managed to scoop a whopping R18k just in tips. This is not something you see every day, is it?

Thuli shared a clip of a man walking up to the booth and dishing out R200s like it was nobody’s business. Yuuuus, serve it!

“Lalelani La!!! I made 18k from tips tonight,” she wrote on the video.

Seeing what went done, peeps took to the comment section to express their feels. Oh but if only someone could do this for us, Christmas would come early. However, a few peeps felt it was a little too lit to be true.

@Mk47_ did not believe it for a minute:

“Feel like it was planned.”

Source: Briefly.co.za