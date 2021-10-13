After uncovering a possible romance between actress Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa, peeps remain adamant that the celebs are an item

Social media users gathered to collect evidence of the speculated relationship, searching high and dry for undeniable proof

Thuli has tried countless times to deny dating Maphorisa but the peeps are not buying her story as the videos seem a bit too juicy for the friendzone

The Twitter streets ran wild yesterday as the relationship sleuths had convinced themselves that they uncovered yet another secret celebrity relationship. Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa have had evidence backed up against them as peeps wait for romance confirmations. Thuli has since denied the rumours but many are not convinced.

TimesLIVE reports that after videos of the rumoured couple began circulating the internet, Phongolo quickly denied being in a relationship with anyone, let alone Maphorisa.

Peeps raced to Twitter to provide the celeb with evidence as to why none of them believe her.

However, the actress refused to let it go and insisted on pleading her case of singlehood.

Tweeps are too deeply convinced by their investigative finds and ignored Thuli's refute.

@Life_Under_18 wrote:

"When we say you guys are dating, then YOU GUYS ARE DATING, FINISH!!!"

Thuli has since tried to deny having any romantic links to DJ Maphorisa but the peeps aren't buying it. It's going to take much more to convince the people that they may be wrong this time around.

