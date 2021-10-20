DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes Enjoy a Needed Mommy and Me Spa Day

New mom DJ Zinhle and her oldest daughter Kairo have been working hard to take care of baby Asante over the past month

Kairo peeped just how hard Zinhle has been working to take care of them and so she tapped into her super caring side once again

The adorable mama and daughter duo headed to the spa for some quality time together that included head-to-toe massages and the works

DJ Zinhle's house has been super 'babyfied' for the past few months. While the new mom took care of one-month-old Asante, Kairo has been taking her big sister duties quite seriously. Miss Forbes decided it was time for them to unwind and have some bonding time, so they booked a much-needed spa day.

DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes took a trip to the spa for some mommy-daughter spoils.

Source: Instagram

Earlier this month, ZAlebs reported that DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's bundle of joy turned one month old. Time has gone by pretty quickly and the family seems to enjoy spending time with their newest little addition.

Kairo has not only been a stellar big sister but she's been taking care of mom too. The six-year-old shared a video on Instagram of her and DJ Zinhle sharing some needed relaxation time. Her caption read:

"Because any day is a good day to take your mom to the spa for a ‘Mom and Me’ pamper session right?"

Followers took to the comments to share their thoughts on the mini influencer's kind gesture.

@nuhzikode wrote:

"Oh wow Kai, you such a blessed girl.. Mama and Kai day, nice ❤️❤️❤️"

@lovesivu added:

"This is sooo cute. Yes maaan Kairo."

@lethu_nanas commented:

"Beautiful sis. Kairo and mommy ❤️❤️❤️ Very nice and inspiring."

@khxbyn said:

"@djzinhle I love this for both of y’all. @kairo.forbes bless you and your mom's heart ❤️"

