Ntombee Mzolo Looks Back at the Death of Her Daughter, 3, Fans Send Love

Ntombee Mzolo has taken to social media to look back at the death of her three-year-old daughter, Linile

The South African media personality's bundle of joy passed away last month in a fatal car accident

Ntombee shared that she'll forever be grateful to God for the time she spent with her daughter when she was still alive

Ntombee Mzolo (neé Ngcobo) has taken to social media to share how much she misses her late daughter, Linile. She was only three years old when she passed away in a car accident last month.

Ntombee Mzolo's daughter, 3, died last month. Image: @ntombee_1

Source: Instagram

The media personality shared a clip of Linile on her Instagram Stories recently. The loving mom captioned her post:

"I'll forever be grateful to God for blessing us with your beautiful soul, even though it was for a little while."

Screenshots of Ntombi Mzolo's Instagram post. Image: @ntombee_1

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, Ntombee also lost her son Dumani in 2015. Social media users have been comforting Ntombee since the passing of Linile. Briefly News took to her timeline and compiled some of the messages she has been receiving from her fans. Check out some of them below:

scilla_soft_heart said:

"You are so brave - sending love and light."

thembisilezwane wrote:

"We love you sis. We will continue praying for you and your family."

olgies3286 commented:

"Thank you sesi, we will continue praying for you and family! Xikwembu Xi lulamile."

nancy.nkosi said:

"I struggle talking about my late child, I don’t know how to."

nomsamadida added:

"This is beautiful. Healing to all angel moms."

