MaYeni's young son Mnini stole the show when he and his mom discussed business ideas in the recent episode of Uthando Nesthembu

The viewers of the show could not believe how smart and business-minded MaYeni and Musa Mseleku's little boy is

The fans of the reality TV show shared that they want to see the bright boy at least once in every episode of the show

MaYeni's little son Mnini stole the show in Uthando Nesthembu's latest episode, which aired on Thursday night, 14 October. The viewers of the show were impressed by how smart the young boy is.

Mayeni and Musa Mseleku's little son Mnini stole the show in 'Uthando Nesthembu'. Image: @khanya.yeni, @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Mnini and his mom MaYeni discussed business and many fans could not believe how business-minded he is. They took to social media after the show to ask the producers to show Mnini at least once in every episode.

MaYeni is one of Musa Mseleku's wives. Mseleku is a polygamist who has four wives. Their reality show airs every Thursday. The viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Mnini's chat with MaYeni.

Check out some of their comments below:

@mfundo17328788 said:

"#Uthandonesthembu Mnini speaking sense at a young age, 'How do I get tired of asking when I’m the one who wants?'."

@being_ayxanda commented:

"Mnini speaks like he didn’t just grow teeth recently."

@SimthoBiyela wrote:

"Can we see more of Mnini at least once in every episode."

@certifiedalibi commented:

"#Uthandonesthembu Mnini is so smart and is such a vibe! A bundle of joy this one!"

@RealVeroch added:

"It's the conversation between MaYeni and Mnini for me. Mnini is already business minded at such a young age."

Source: Briefly.co.za