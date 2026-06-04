Dramatic photos from Sani Top in Lesotho show the mountain kingdom already buried under thick snow and ice on 4 June 2026, signalling that winter has arrived with full force at one of southern Africa’s most extreme high-altitude spots.

Situation in Lesotho on the top of Sani Pass on 4 June 2026. Images: Southern Drakensberg

Source: Facebook

Winter at Sani Pass does not ease anyone in gently. The images shared by Masoba-Soba Lodge capture roads and rooftops completely swallowed by white. Southern Drakensberg shared the photos on Facebook, crediting the lodge for sending them through.

When the cold really bites

Lesotho’s highlands are no stranger to brutal winters. The winter season runs from June to August, with temperatures dropping well below 0°C, particularly in mountainous regions where heavy snowfall is common. Sani Top sits at roughly 2,874 metres above sea level, making it one of the most exposed spots in the entire region.

In the highlands, temperatures can sometimes fall below -18°C, and frost and hail are frequent hazards throughout the season. Roads at this altitude become dangerous fast. The Sani Pass road can turn icy quickly, making driving extremely treacherous during the winter months.

The cold does not lift quickly either. Winter conditions persist right through August, with snow blanketing the higher mountain areas for months at a stretch. Locals and travellers in the area need to prepare for this reality every year without fail.

Lesotho is actually one of the top skiing destinations in Africa during these months, drawing winter sport lovers to its snow-covered peaks. Still, for those not chasing powder, the conditions seen at Sani Top are a firm reminder that this is one of Africa’s most unforgiving winter environments.

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Source: Briefly News