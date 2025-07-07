Medical doctor Musa Mthombeni topped social media trends over the weekend when he celebrated Liesl Laurie's return to SA

Mthombeni recently received criticism from social media when he shared two pictures of his 'missing' wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

The former radio personality jetted off to Paris, France, with her girlfriends without her husband, Musa Mthombeni

Mzansi criticises Dr Musa Mthombeni's response to Liesl Laurie's return to SA. Image: Dr MusaMthombeni

Source: Instagram

Former TV personality and medical doctor, Musa Mthombeni, received mixed reactions when he celebrated his wife, Liesl Laurie's return to Mzansi after her recent trip overseas.

This comes after the former Jacaranda FM radio personality and her friends flew to Paris for a girls' vacation, a week ago.

Mthombeni wrote on his Instagram account that everything was good in the world again after his wife's return.

"The mercury is no longer in retrograde, or what it is you guys say! Ubuyile ubaby! (my baby is back). Abathakathi (witches) are down!" said the doctor.

Entertainment news channel, @insideoutnews, recently shared snaps of Mthombeni's reaction to his wife's return on X on Saturday, 5 July.

"Dr. Musa Mthombeni has warmly welcomed his wife, Liesl Laurie Mthombeni, back home after her overseas vacation."

On the post, Mthombeni welcomed his wife back to Mzansi with flowers and balloons.

South Africans react to Musa's response

@BigGxabashe said:

"This brother loves his wife. I wish the same kind of love for my sisters, bezitholelele izinyoni zabo ezibathanda kanje," (To find a love like this).

@guaptatana replied:

"It's funny how women are ridiculing this man, but always say they want to be treated like this."

@Blessing151975 responded:

"Ey, this couple is being forced down our throats. We honestly don’t care what they do, man."

@Ndi_Muvenda_ wrote:

"I want to be in love like this guy."

@TheRealest201 said:

"Her overseas vacation... I am not saying anything, but we will be there."

@FaffieManhuhwa replied:

"I wish for more girls to get husbands like this one."

@b_aarrbbiiee said:

"It will end in tears."

@justnyoo wrote:

"Not unless they both like attention, but wow."

@TTshepoh said:

"I won't mind if I get loved like this as a woman. What's wrong here?"

@beatsbyslam responded:

"Not me expecting Dr Mthombeni welcomes, 'a bouncing baby boy'. I got ahead of myself."

@tebogosebs said:

"Shem, maar if he loves his wife like this, it must not be content."

@Kwanele_Mfiso wrote:

"This is beautiful, man. As a woman uma uthole indoda ekuthanda kanje (a woman must find a husband who loves her like this). Usuke uwinile empilweni," (you have won in life).

@InevitableRus responded:

"He must consult with Kaka. But this is borderline obsession, the final stage after simping."

Liesl Laurie returns from her girls' trip in Paris. Images: DrMusaMthombeni and Liesl Laurie

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo defends Dr Musa Mthombeni for “Loving his wife,” Liesl

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently defended the people hating on Dr Musa Mthombeni for loving his wife out loud.

The doctor is being dragged online for missing his wife, who is on a girls' holiday, and Sizwe seems not to understand the hate.

Reactions to the radio personality's comment were mixed, as some netizens called him out for doing the same thing as Musa's haters.

Source: Briefly News