Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie Mthombeni are ending 2024 with a final baecation, following a year of travels to top destinations like New York City, Mauritius, and France

The couple, known for their public displays of affection, teased fans on Instagram about their latest undisclosed trip to close out the year

Social media users praised the Mthombenis for their adventurous spirit, celebrating their commitment to love and travel

Yho! Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie Mthombeni are living the dream. The love birds who spent the better part of 2024 travelling around the world are shutting down the year with another baecation.

Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni have announced their last trip for the year. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa and his stunning wife Liesl left the country for their final vacation this year. The media personalities made headlines for their trips. The two went on several trips and visited top holiday destinations, including New York City, Mauritius, and France.

Although Dr Musa has been dragged for his excessive display of affection for his wife on social media, the two have proven that their love is stronger than people think. Taking to their Instagram pages, Mrs and Mrs Mthombeni revealed that they were jetting off to another destination to shut down the year.

Musa and Liesl did not share where they were off to to keep things interesting. Part of the post read:

"It’s time for the last round. It’s time for the final lap of 2024, and we’re doing it the best way the Mthombenis know how to do it."

Fans react to Musa and Liesl Mthombeni's post

Social media users applauded the Mthombenis for taking the time to travel the world.

@thelovedarling said:

"As soooooon as I saw the braids."

@mzwandilendlovu_ commented:

"Let’s go!!!! 😄💃🏽🕺🏽🥳 We are waiting at the airport with a placard. 🙌🏾😅"

@lyconia_m said:

"Joooo i thought you guys are done."

Liesl Laurie Mthombeni addresses pregnancy rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Liesl Laurie Mthombeni has warned people about insensitive comments on her timeline. Mrs Mthombeni said she will not hesitate to block any womb watchers on her page.

Social media has become a toxic place where trolls can make insensitive comments about people's private lives without thinking about how it affects them.

