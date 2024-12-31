A smitten lady who is crazy in love with the man who has just paid Lobola for her showed off how her life has changed in just a short space of time

The lady posted a video with all the good things that had happened, including her Lobola celebration, on her TikTok, gaining massive views

Her post left many huns wishing for similar luck as they took to the comment section to congratulate and wish her well

A lady showed off a house a man she met six months ago is building her. Image: @maphumephethe04

Source: TikTok

Just a little over six months ago, Thobeka Mazuma was single. She had no idea that she would be ending 2024 with a different title, a change of surname, and many other things that happened in just a few months.

The lady shared a glimpse of her happiness, which started when she joined the Badoo dating app on TikTok under her user handle @maphumephethe04 and received many congratulatory messages.

Closing 2024 with content

The video compilation clip starts with @maphumephethe04 holding her man, showing the hand with her ring during her lobola negotiation day. It moves to show a restaurant plate with the proposal message, a letter to her family asking for her hand in marriage and the mansion he is busy building for her.

Watch the video below:

Mzani loves happy endings

Social media users filled the TikTok user's comment section with loving messages wishing her. Some prayed for the couple to remain one until the end, while others were ready for the universe to hand them a similar blessing.

User @lalah said:

"This kind of love will locate me. Nibahle unkulunkulu anigcine anikhusele anivikele😍😍."

User @sanieprecious commented:

"Glory to God, I’m happy for you, stranger💪."

User @AnelileG added:

"June, as in 6 months ago? Wow 😍."

User @Pearl.Nu shared:

"Congratulations, my love 💐💐❤️❤️😍 love wins 💃💃."

User @chakazambalie commented:

"Indoda emadodeni (a man in men), congratulations stranger. May God cover your marriage ❤️🙏."

User @realebogannana shared:

"Congratulations, my sis. A man knows when he found a woman he is looking for, not us dating for 8 years 💔😭."

