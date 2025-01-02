A mine babe experienced a heart-pounding moment when she realised an intruder was walking behind her while alone in a dimly lit underground mine tunnel

The lady took to TikTok to share details of the encounter, attracting many views in turn

The post attracted many comments as social media users could not believe how easy it was for outsiders to access mines, and others feared for worker's safety

A lady was walking in the tunnel of a mine underground when she noticed a man who was not part of the staff walking behind her. Image: @thatoyaonakgobe

A female geologist shared a chilling yet intriguing encounter about an uncomfortable meeting with a trespasser while walking alone underground. While on her routine inspection in a tunnel, she heard music coming behind her and immediately realised it was an illegal miner.

The hun shared the on TikTok under her handle @thatoyaonakgobe, gaining 854K views, 44K likes, and over 1.7K comments as social media users took time to share their views.

A one-on-one meeting with a zama-zama

In the video, the geologist shares that she was walking alone in the dark tunnel when she heard a song playing faintly but steadily growing louder. She immediately identified the sound as coming from a zama-zama.

Fully aware that running could escalate the situation, she continued walking, maintaining her composure. Eventually, the illegal miner caught up to her and started a casual conversation.

Mzansi is in disbelief

The story left many social media users worried about the miners' safety. Many said the illegal miners were probably working with mine officials who made it easy for them to access the mine. Many praised the geologist for her courage and shared what they would have done.

User @xolanithabethe937 shared:

"Had a similar encounter, but in my case, we were actually searching for them after security noticed missing cables underground at the old workings."

User @Graced Diva added:

"Probably, he saw you from far, and he had to play music so that you don’t get death scare by hearing his footprint approaching you. Imagine if he didn’t play music😳😳yhooo scary."

User @bridgetSOS commented:

"These people have connections inside the mines... How do they even know where the tunnels are. Gov officials are failing us hard."

User @Ntokes shared:

"Guys we need more of these stories. There is a whole other world that we don’t know about 🤞🏽."

User @Leboo_Cooks 🇿🇦 asked:

"You guys walk alone underground?"

User @S’phiwe🎀said:

"Yho, I’m studying mining engineering, please tell me which mine is that one ..so that I don’t go to work there😭."

