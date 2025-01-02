A TikTok video captured an off-duty cop stopping people from lighting fireworks on a public road

The New Year’s Day interaction turned heated as the group were stunned and challenged his authority

Many South African netizens are backing the police officer, saying he was simply enforcing the law

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A stopped fireworks from being lit of a public road. Image: @muelelwamabuke

Source: TikTok

The drama in SA never ends. One off-duty cop brought the New Year vibes to a screeching halt when he prevented a group from using fireworks on a public road.

Argument about fireworks captured

The fiery incident was shared on the TikTok account @newsnexussa. It shows the man passionately explaining that lighting fireworks on public roads is illegal.

The group wasn’t having it, though, with one woman demanding his badge number. Despite the pushback, the cop stood his ground and asked them to remove the fireworks from the road.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fireworks laws in South Africa

According to the South African Government News Agency, fireworks are prohibited in public spaces like schools, hospitals, old age homes, or within 500 meters of petrol stations or explosives factories. Offenders will be fined between R100 and R1500.

Watch the video below:

Viewers flooded the comments section with their takes. Many defended the cop, saying he was just doing his job.

See a few reactions below:

@Kkay said:

"Sorry sisi the cace card ain't gonna work with us this time. 😞"

@sbu typed:

"The man is correct can't do it on the public road."

@tsilechima commented:

"You guys think when you take videos you are right, however the man is very right."

@MikeM posted:

"He handled them like a pro, she even tried throwing the race card. 😭😂"

@zweli mentioned:

"Sometimes we take advantage of using the word racist even when wrong. 😒😒"

@TebogoL_Rise highlighted:

"He paralysed her when he returned the question; are you on duty?"

@MaureenMaluleka stated:

"In the township, we fired our fireworks peacefully on the road. The skies were lit up. Guys let's respect that certain things can't be done in certain places."

@user516635 added:

"Akukho racism la, ni wrong nje!"

More fireworks-related stories

A local TikTok user in KwaZulu-Natal shared a funny video of many residents walking with their fireworks.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department issued warnings to residents not to misuse fireworks.

Joburg residents were warned that they should not use illegal fireworks or they will get locked up if caught.

Source: Briefly News