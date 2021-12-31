Residents of the City of Johannesburg have been notified not to purchase unlawful fireworks

Law enforcement officials will be out in their numbers to enforce the city's by-laws, which include buying fireworks from licenced vendors

Social media users asked the police to let them have fun for one day while others do not believe laws will be implemented

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg residents have been warned that they should not be tempted to use illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve or they will get locked up if caught.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) issued this serious warning ahead of the end-of-the-year festivities on Twitter in the early hours of 31 December.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police will be out in numbers to make sure Joburg residents abide by fireworks laws. Images: @CityofJoburgEMS & Getty Images/Stock

Source: Getty Images

The JMPD stated that law enforcement officials will be out in their numbers to ensure there is law and order while people celebrate, according to EWN. The department is trying to avoid incidents in which elderly people and animals are left traumatised by the people making use of illegal firearms.

The JMPD's Twitter post:

City of Joburg Emergency Services outline what is not allowed on New Year's Eve

The City of Joburg EMS also took to Twitter to explain what constitutes illegal firearms and what activities are against the law. In the tweet, the City of Joburg EMS stated that people are not allowed to buy fireworks from street vendors or spaza shops.

No one is not allowed to sell fireworks without a permit and lastly, children are not permitted to buy fireworks,

The post:

South Africans think the JMPD won't enforce laws

In the comment section, South Africans stated they don't believe the laws outlined will not be enforced by the JMPD. Here are some comments:

@TheGreekGeek2 said:

"Pity you don't enforce these laws"

@madelainm3 said:

"And who is going to enforce it? Not JMPD."

Some people want law enforcement to let them have fun

@moeiilikheid said:

"It's just a celebration of life, just for one day comrade."

Other's stated they were proud of the police for enforcing laws

@NgcolosiBB said:

"All bylaws and regulations must be enforced consistently. Good start eat the elephant bit by bit."

