A KwaZulu-Natal school community has been left heartbroken following the sudden loss of one of its learners

Tributes poured in from parents, former pupils, teachers and friends as news of the teenager's death spread online

The Grade 11 learner was widely recognised for her achievements in both academics and sport, particularly hockey

A KwaZulu-Natal school, Inanda Seminary, is mourning the sudden death of Grade 11 learner and promising sports star Andile Mabaso.

The school described Andile as a diligent learner who balanced academic excellence with an active involvement in sport and other extra-mural activities.

According to the tribute, she earned the respect of both teachers and fellow learners through her maturity, kindness and dedication. While she participated in several sporting codes, hockey remained her greatest passion.

Her death has left the school community in mourning as classmates, teachers, parents and former learners remember her life and contributions.

Inanda Seminary pays tribute to Andile Mabaso

The school confirmed the heartbreaking news in a post shared on Instagram on Tuesday, 9 June 2026.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our Grade 11 Member, Andile Mabaso, who passed away unexpectedly this weekend.

Andile was a confident and kind young woman. She will be remembered as a respectful and well-mannered student who got on well with staff and fellow Members alike.

With a strong commitment to her studies, Andile excelled academically. She approached her work with maturity and diligence, and her teachers speak highly of her consistent effort and thoughtful contributions in class.

Beyond the classroom, Andile participated in a wide range of sports and extra-mural activities, including tennis, basketball, soccer, fitness and debate. However, it was hockey that held a special place in her heart, and she pursued it with great enthusiasm.

This photograph was taken during our recent Open Day, where Andile participated in a science demonstration.

Andile's passing is a great loss to our school community, and she will be deeply missed by staff and Members alike.

We extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers for comfort to her family, friends and all who knew and loved her. Rest in perfect peace, Andile."

As seen in the post below.

Social media users mourn Andile Mabaso's death

Fellow learners, parents and teachers shared messages of grief and support for Andile's family following the announcement.

@Babalwa Mckonie:

"So sad. May the family find comfort during this difficult time. It is such a sad incident, which we also experienced during our time at Inanda. We lost a sweet, loving and kind person many years ago, and she still lives in my heart. Wayethule kakhulu, endiqavile kakhulu, and we were besties."

@Mbali Myende:

"Kubuhlungu, akwamukeleki. May God comfort her family, friends, members and staff, and everybody else affected by her departure. May her soul rest in peace. Gone too soon. She will always be remembered. 💔💐🕊️"

@Nkosazana Thandeka KamaNgcobo Teejay:

"May her family, together with her mates, find healing and comfort in the Lord during these trying times. May all those who knew her remember the happy moments they spent together."

@Nonkosi Mbath:

"May her soul rest easy. Nkulunkulu abophe umndeni, friends, teachers and fellow members ngezandla zikaMoya oNgcwele."

@Vuyelwa Nkungu:

"Condolences to her family, fellow Members and the IS community. May the shared memories of her bring comfort to her family. May her soul rest in peace. 🙏"

Source: Briefly News