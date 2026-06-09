Leaked messages reveal EFF's Malema and Feroz Khan colluded on parliamentary questions targeting Bheki Cele

Ndlozi faces backlash after Malema seemingly mocked his spelling in a leaked WhatsApp conversation

Public reactions highlight ongoing tensions between Malema and Ndlozi amid viral social media exchanges

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Julius Malema's remark about Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in leaked Feroz Khan chat went viral. Image: mbuyizenindlozi/Instagram, pinkykhoabane/X, julius.malema.sello/Instagram

Source: UGC

African Renaissance Podcast host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has caught strays after explosive WhatsApp messages between EFF president Julius Malema and police crime intelligence operation support boss Major-General Feroz Khan were leaked during a session at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

It is alleged that Khan and businessman Mohammad Sayed ghostwrote parliamentary questions for the EFF designed to target former police minister Bheki Cele over his alleged relationship with convicted drug lord Timmy Marimuthu. According to the leaked messages, Khan first drafted the questions before they were sent to Cele by former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in June 2021.

Malema's response to Ndlozi's spelling mistake draws attention in leaked chat

X (Twitter) user @MoyaProf shared a screenshot of one of the leaked exchanges in which Malema threw Ndlozi under the bus over a spelling mistake. After Khan pointed out a spelling mistake, Malema took a subtle jab at Ndlozi by responding:

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“The whole Dr.”

The X user pointed out how Malema didn’t defend Ndlozi. The post was captioned:

“General Khan, who edited EFF statements, was shocked that ‘the whole Dr' couldn’t spell drug lords. ‘Drug Lords -not drag’ 😅Malema didn’t even protect the poor Dr Ndlozi against Khan. Dr Ndlozi clearly needs therapy. 😭”

See the screenshot of the alleged WhatsApp exchange between Khan and Malema below:

SA reacts to Malema dragging Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in leaked WhatsApp chat

The screenshot gained traction on X and sparked a flurry of reactions. In the comments, some pointed out more spelling mistakes in the draft document, while others weighed in on the relationship between Malema and Ndlozi. Others defended Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, arguing that spelling mistakes are common.

Here are some of the comments:

@julste111 highlighted:

“Intelligence, not Intelligance 😭😂”

@AsandaRT_ remarked:

“Juju has always been threatened by Ndlozi. Spelling errors are very common; let's not act fresh here. We all know Juju is a thug and will always defend thugs that eat with him.”

@Tankiso6nhk criticised:

“I’m not happy with Malema’s spelling of intelligence. What is ‘a’ doing there🤣🤣no different from Ndlozi’s spelling. I now believe that they pay people to go and study for them.”

@FaredaVandeKaap said:

“And it was just a typo, not even a spelling mistake, since #Ndlozi obviously knows how to spell 'drug'.”

@Ilyaf4mb7j1 alleged:

“I feel sorry for Ndlozi. Malema never liked him.”

@RadebeRadebe argued:

“There are typos, and that's why the word exists. It's not an indication of intelligence or lack thereof!”

Fans reacted to Julius Malema's remark about Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in leaked Feroz Khan WhatsApp chat. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams viral social media post criticising Malema

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi set the record straight after a viral post made shocking claims about Julius Malema.

The post alleged Malema got help with his studies, mishandled party funds, and betrayed his close allies.

Source: Briefly News