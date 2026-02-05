EFF President Julius Malema Opens Up About Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Possibly Returning, SA Stunned
- The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, discussed former party member Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi during an interview
- Ndlozi resigned from the party in 2025 after he was placed on suspension before the party's Elective Conference
- Malema's glowing praise of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi surprised many on social media as they weighed in on his remarks
With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial, and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties, and Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG — The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, sang the praises of former member and MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Ndlozi left the party in February 2025 after he was placed on suspension.
ZizinjaAbelungu posted a video of Malema speaking about Ndlozi in an interview on his @ZizinjaAbelungu X account. The video was posted on 5 February 2026, though it is unclear when Malema conducted the interview. In the interview, he is asked about how he'd react if Ndlozi were to return to the Red Berets' fold.
Julius Malema praises Ndlozi, roasts Shivambu
Malema responded warmly and praised Ndlozi. He also aimed at Floyd Shivambu, another member of the party who left on 15 August 2024 to join the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party outfit. He said that if Ndlozi were to return to the EFF, he would roll the red carpet out for him because of how he conducted himself.
"I know for a fact that once they leave the EFF, they start behaving like potential patients of mental hospitals," he said.
The interviewer asked Malema if the door was also open for Shivambu. He emphatically said "No!".
"Mbuyiseni never took on the T-shirt of another political party, so the position of the EFF is clear: once you leave the EFF and put on the T-shirt of another political party, you cannot come back because the EFF is not the Holiday Inn where you do check-ins and check-outs," he said.
Malema added that Ndlozi didn't go into another political party. He said Ndlozi decided to take a break and reflect on his future without being emotional.
South Africans react with shock
X users in the comment section were stunned, and some believed that Malema regretted Ndlozi's resignation.
Hloni said:
"He regrets his decision when it comes to Ndlozi."
Musa said:
"Perhaps he must consider apologising to Mbuyiseni first?"
LordMathopo said:
"This guy is just not a smart politician. He doesn't have foresight. He could have avoided this, and now he's desperate for Ndlozi to come back."
Development Champion said:
"Ndlozi's dramatic return to the EFF and mainstream politics would be the kind of hype the EFF needs to get more votes."
Julius Malema declines to comment on Steenhuisen's announcement
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema declined to weigh in on the Democratic Alliance (DA) president John Steenhuisen's recent announcement. Steenhuisen said on 4 February 2026 that he will not run for a third term as the party president.
Malema said that he was reluctant to weigh in as he was not familiar with the DA's internal contestations and succession battles. He added that he had never been to a DA conference.
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.