The Democratic Alliance (DA) president, John Steenhuisen, confirmed that he will not be running for a third term as the party's leader

He made the announcement at a press briefing on 4 February 2026, where he listed the achievements that the party obtained under his leadership

He also warned the country of the coalition between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party

John Steenhuisen said he will not campaign to remain as the DA leader. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

ETHEKWINI, KWAZULU-NATAL — The Democratic Alliance (DA) president, John Steenhuisen, confirmed that he will not campaign for a third term as the party prepares for its upcoming elections.

Steenhuisen spoke during a press briefing in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 4 February 2026. Steenhuisen slammed the EFF and MK Party coalition in KwaZulu-Natal and said that violence would be the order of the day if the "Doomsday Alliance" came into power.

Steenhuisen to focus on battling FMD

Steenhuisen added that he will pour his focus and energy into battling the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, which has ravaged cattle and livestock in the country. He added that he delivered everything he said he would deliver to the party in 2019. He added that there was nothing wrong with the DA that couldn't be fixed by the DA.

"It's mission accomplished for me," he said.

Steenhuisen said that his term will be remembered for leading the DA into national government and putting South Africa on a new path to prosperity. He said the next mission is to build on his legacy and the Government of National Unity's success to turn it into the biggest party that will lead the local, provincial, and national government spheres. The DA is expected to officially open nominations for those planning to run for party leader.

