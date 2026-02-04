Dr Dion George has weighed in on John Steenhuisen's decision not to seek re-election as Democratic Alliance leader

Dr George claimed that Steenhuisen was not fit for a ministerial role, suggesting he should have resigned from the post

The former DA member also discussed who could step up to succeed Steenhuisen as the party leader in April 2026

Dr Dion George weighed in on John Steenhuisen's decision not to seek re-election. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/ @CapePatriotic (X)

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – Dr Dion George has weighed in on John Steenhuisen’s decision not stand for re-election as leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Steenhuisen, who has been the party leader since 2019, announced that he would not be seeking re-election for a third term. The party will hold its Elective Congress in April 2024.

Dr George, the former Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, recently quit the party after 30 years following a very public spat with Steenhuisen. While he stated that Steenhuisen did the right thing by not standing for re-election, he believed that the party leader could have done more.

Dr George says Steenhuisen is not capable of being a minister

During an interview with eNCA following Steenhuisen’s announcement, Dr George conceded that Steenhuisen was a great chief whip in Parliament but was not capable of being a minister. He also said that Steenhuisen staying as minister didn’t make sense.

Dr George added that he believed the party leader should have stepped down immediately, and not wait till April, saying that Steenhuisen did not manage the DA in the Government of National Unity well.

“He was promoted beyond his level of competence,” Dr George claimed.

John Steenhuisen was sworn in as the Minister of Agriculture in 2024, but Dr Dion George doesn't believe he is doing a good job in the role. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Dr George discusses the future of the DA

The former party member also discussed who could take over from Steenhuisen, noting that Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was a good choice. Dr George also named former City of Tshwane Mayor, Cilliers Brink, as a good choice, as well as Solly Msimanga, leader of the DA in Gauteng.

Dr George added that having a leader who was not in the national cabinet could benefit the party. He previously argued that Steenhuisen was captured by the African National Congress, and a new leader could help the party break away from that control.

He made the claim on 15 January 2026, when he announced that he was resigning as a party member. While the DA noted his resignation, the party also stated that it happened before he was due to appear before the party's Federal Legal Commission (FLC).

DA faces internal strife after Steenhuisen is cleared of wrongdoing

Briefly News reported that some DA members allegedly criticised the FLC for exonerating party leader Steenhuisen.

The criticism comes after the DA cleared its leader of any misconduct related to the misuse of the party's credit card.

Insiders reportedly claimed that the FLC's process lacked independence, favouring Steenhuisen's re-election prospects.

