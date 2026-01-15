Dion George Accuses John Steenhuisen of Being Captured by the ANC, Quits the DA After 30 Years
- Dr Dion George has officially quit as a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) after 30 years as a member
- The former Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, also made allegations against the leader, John Steenhuisen
- Dr George claimed that the party was captured by the African National Congress (ANC) through Steenhuisen
WESTERN CAPE - Dr Dion George has accused John Steenhuisen (DA) of being captured by the African National Congress (ANC).
Dr George, the former Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, made the statement during an exclusive interview with eNCA on 15 January 2026.
Dr George has been in the news of late after he was removed as the minister in November 2025 for alleged poor performance and was replaced by Willie Aucamp.
Dr George accuses Steenhuisen of being captured
During his bombshell interview, where he also quit the DA after 30 years, Dr George alleged that the DA was captured through its leader, Steenhuisen.
He said that Steenhuisen wanted to remain in the Government of National Unity at any cost to the DA's principles and the country's interests.
“He effectively muzzled the DA’s Parliamentary caucus into silence on issues crucial to South Africa.”
He stated that he could not support a party and government whose leader compromised his values and principles for personal gain, while South Africans cannot find jobs and are not safe in their homes.
“The DA deserves a leader of a higher calibre,” he stated.
