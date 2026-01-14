Some members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) have allegedly criticised the DA’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) for exonerating Steenhuisen

This comes after the DA cleared its leader, John Steenhuisen, of misconduct

Insiders reportedly claimed that the FLC's process lacked independence, favouring Steenhuisen's re-election prospects

The FLC concluded the payments were reimbursed to the party and cleared Steenhuisen of any misappropriation of funds. Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - Tensions are allegedly rising within the Democratic Alliance after the party cleared leader John Steenhuisen of wrongdoing related to his use of a DA-issued credit card.

Process lacked independence and fairness

According to IOL, multiple party sources have criticised the Democratic Alliance’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) for exonerating Steenhuisen, arguing that the process lacked independence and fairness. Insiders said that funds held in the party’s accounts are largely made up of monthly contributions deducted from the salaries of public representatives, including councillors in rural areas who earn significantly less than their metropolitan counterparts.

Some within the party believe it was inappropriate for Steenhuisen, who earns a substantial salary, to use party funds for personal expenses, even temporarily. They claim the FLC’s ruling was designed to protect Steenhuisen and ensure a clear path for him to secure a second term as party leader. Several insiders said they feared retaliation if they raised their concerns publicly.

The matter was referred to the FLC after Steenhuisen used the party credit card for personal purchases, reportedly related to food deliveries. The commission found that the amounts were later reimbursed and concluded there had been no misappropriation of party funds.

Confiscated Steenhuisen’s party credit card

The investigation stemmed from allegations made by former DA minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dion George, who was removed from his post by Steenhuisen last year. George, who also served as the DA’s finance chair, publicly claimed that he confiscated Steenhuisen’s party credit card after discovering it had been used for personal family expenses.

Both Steenhuisen and George are now facing internal disciplinary hearings to determine whether their public dispute brought the party into disrepute. In addition, allegations surrounding George’s dismissal as a DA minister are under investigation by the Public Protector.

Several DA party insiders are fuming over the party's decision to clear its leader, John Steenhuisen. Image: DemocraticAlliance/X

Steenhuisen received preferential treatment

Some members argue that Steenhuisen received preferential treatment. They stated that similar conduct by other public representatives would have resulted in suspension. Insiders also questioned Steenhuisen’s authority to assess George’s performance, pointing to an external scorecard by the FW de Klerk Foundation, which ranked George fourth with a score of 76, while Steenhuisen placed 18th with a score of 60.

Others within the party believe the controversy should be put to rest as the DA prepares for its leadership conference in April 2026. Supporters of Steenhuisen said the party has grown in size and diversity under his leadership and argue that internal disputes should not distract from broader political objectives.

DA leadership race heats up

In another article, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance (DA) will host its Federal Congress in April 2026, where the party's leadership will be decided.

Sources within the party believe that it's time for new leadership and want John Steenhuisen to be replaced by someone else.

